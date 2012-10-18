* Fungal meningitis deaths rise to 20, total cases up to 254
* Patients need to be diagnosed, treated early
* Senator seeks information on Defense Dept pharmacy
contract
By Bill Berkrot and Deena Beasley
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 U.S. health
officials made their first confirmation of the presence of a
deadly fungus in one of three lots of steroids tied to a
national meningitis outbreak as the death toll rose to 20 on
Thursday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was still
testing two additional lots of methylprednisolone acetate, the
steroid used to treat back pain, for the presence of the rare
Exserohilum fungus. It is also testing other injectable drugs
that were supplied by the New England Compounding Center (NECC)
in Massachusetts.
"Now we can definitively say that the injections are linked
to the infection," Dr Tom Chiller, an epidemiologist with the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Reuters in an
interview. "To date, CDC has no firm evidence of infection in
any patients beyond those exposed to the contaminated lots."
CDC said the death toll climbed by one to 20, while nine new
cases brought the national total to 254, including the first in
New York - the 16th state with confirmed infections.
Michigan reported its fourth fungal meningitis death and
new cases were also reported in Indiana, New Hampshire, New
Jersey, Ohio and Tennessee. There are also three cases of
peripheral infections in joints, the CDC said.
"There were a lot more spinal injections performed versus
joint injections, but the infection rate may also reflect the
fact that joint infections might be slower or the incubation
period could be longer ... we just don't know," Chiller said.
About 14,000 patients are believed to have been exposed to
the potentially tainted NECC steroid and some 97 percent of them
have been contacted so far, the FDA and CDC said.
NECC issued a statement saying it is "earnestly focused on
determining, along with these agencies, the cause of
contamination in vials of this product - and to rapidly and
professionally carry out a recall to remove all NECC products
from circulation."
U.S. doctors in Baltimore said early diagnosis and treatment
of patients at risk of fungal meningitis is vital, based on the
case of an otherwise healthy woman who declined rapidly after
receiving steroid injections for neck pain.
Writing in the Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers at
the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine described the deterioration
of an unnamed 51-year-old who sought care in an emergency room
for a severe headache a week after receiving an injection with
tainted medication on Aug. 31.
The CDC has said it learned about the fungal meningitis
outbreak on Sept. 21 and that it has contacted patients injected
as far back as May.
CONTRACTS UNDER SCRUTINY
NECC is under investigation by federal authorities over how
it supplied hospitals, clinics and other healthcare providers
with large orders of compounded drugs, including whether it
violated state laws regulating pharmacies.
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal Of Connecticut, who previously
called for a criminal investigation of NECC, on Thursday raised
new questions about a government contract for medications from
NECC's sister company, Ameridose.
In a letter to the U.S. Department of Defense, he cited a
July purchase agreement for specialized medicines between the
U.S. Army Medical Command and Ameridose. They were intended for
use in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Army's Tripler
Medical Center in Honolulu.
"I am deeply concerned that this contract exposed numerous
military families to a drug produced by a compounding center
that was unregistered with the FDA and uninspected for safety
and effectiveness," Blumenthal's letter said.
Most of the meningitis cases have been linked to
Exserohilum, a fungus associated with grass and rotting wood
that appears to be especially aggressive in attacking tissues in
the spine and brain stem.
Fungal infections typically only attack people with severely
compromised immune systems, such as patients who have had bone
marrow or organ transplants.
In the case described by the team at Johns Hopkins, the
injection was the woman's first and she had no medical history
of having a compromised immune system, nor was she taking any
long-term medications.
Doctors found nothing and sent her home, but the woman
returned the next day with more severe symptoms and was admitted
to the hospital, where she was treated with a series of
antibiotics and other drugs.
Tests for a host of infections were all negative. The woman
died 10 days after being admitted to hospital, the same day the
team found evidence of Exserohilum in her spinal fluid. An
autopsy showed massive tissue death in the brain stem,
inflammation in the blood vessels and evidence of a stroke.
Based on the case, the researchers urged doctors to be aware
of the symptoms of fungal meningitis and to seek rapid diagnosis
and treatment to prevent "serious complications and deaths."
The CDC advises patients who feel ill and are concerned they
were injected with one of the recalled products to contact their
physician.
On a call with healthcare providers earlier this week, the
CDC said the typical incubation period was one to four weeks
after injection, but that it could be two months or longer.
"We want you to remain vigilant for several months after
injection," Chiller told physicians.
Symptoms of fungal meningitis include new or worsening
headache, fever, sensitivity to light, stiff neck, weakness or
numbness in any part of the body, slurred speech, increased
pain, redness or swelling at the injection site.
(Additional reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis, Julie
Steenhuysen in Chicago and David Morgan in Washington; editing
by Michele Gershberg and Matthew Lewis)