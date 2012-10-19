(Adds details on lawsuit, real estate purchases)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Oct 19 The officers behind New England
Compounding Center have been targeted in a lawsuit that seeks to
freeze their personal assets, the latest fallout for the
pharmacy linked to the deadly meningitis outbreak.
Peter McGrath, a former federal prosecutor, said he was
spearheading a civil case that alleges NECC and company officers
Barry and Lisa Cadden and Greg Conigliaro are responsible for
the tainted steroid injections that have killed 20 people so
far. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of an unnamed plaintiff in
Middlesex County Superior Court in suburban Boston, court
records show.
"We want to pierce the corporate veil and go after the
individuals," McGrath said Friday in a telephone interview. "My
clients are in a lot of pain." His firm, based in Concord, New
Hampshire, is representing several people injured in the
meningitis outbreak.
NECC's public relations firm did not return a call seeking
comment.
Federal authorities are investigating how NECC supplied
hospitals, clinics and other healthcare providers with large
orders of compounded drugs and whether it violated state laws
regulating pharmacies. U.S. authorities say Framingham,
Massachusetts-based NECC distributed thousands of vials of a
contaminated steroid that has put 14,000 people at risk of
contracting meningitis.
In the lawsuit filed in Massachusetts state court, the John
Doe plaintiff is seeking a court order on Nov. 6 to freeze the
assets of the company and the named officers. Such a
"prejudgment remedy" is allowed in Massachusetts state courts
during pending litigation.
Members of the Boston-area family whose own the pharmacy and
related companies spent several million dollars on luxury homes
in the months before U.S. authorities shut down their
operations. Greg Conigliaro is a recycling entrepreneur who
joined forces with his pharmacist brother-in-law, Barry Cadden,
and other family members to start NECC in 1998. His sister Lisa,
also a pharmacist is married to Cadden.
The real estate transactions, disclosed in publicly
available deeds filed in March and April, provide a glimpse into
the Conigliaro family's fortune before authorities moved in and
shut down the pharmacy operations of NECC and Ameridose LLC, a
related, but larger drug manufacturer and compounder.
In March and April, Greg Conigliaro paid $2.4 million for a
beachfront home on Cape Cod, while his brother Doug Conigliaro
paid $4.2 million for a penthouse condo on Beacon Street in
Boston's tony Back Bay neighborhood, the deeds show.
About the same time, a real estate venture owned and managed
by the two brothers paid $4.6 million to buy the
state-of-the-art facility that Ameridose used to win new
customers and to rapidly expand its business, real estate
records show. Ameridose previously leased the building.
Doug Conigliaro, who is president of Medical Sales
Management, the sales arm for NECC and Ameridose, is not named
in the lawsuit filed in Middlesex County.
The Caddens, Greg Conigliaro and Doug Conigliaro did not
immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Pressman and Toni Clarke;
Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)