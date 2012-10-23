By Toni Clarke and Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Oct 23 The pharmacy tied to a deadly
U.S. meningitis outbreak escaped harsh punishment from health
regulators several times in the years leading up to the health
crisis that has raised questions about oversight of the
customized drug mixing industry, newly released state records
show.
Problems at the New England Compounding Center (NECC) in
Framingham, Massachusetts, date as far back as 1999, the year
after it began operations, according to hundreds of pages of
documents obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request.
And the documents show regulators refraining from the
harshest sanctions available to them, even as the list of
complaints against NECC continued to grow.
The documents come to light after 23 people have died and
close to 300 have become ill with fungal meningitis linked to
steroid shots from NECC given to thousands of patients across
the country. A top medical expert says the outbreak is not over
and there will be more cases in the coming weeks.
Among the reported problems was a company official handing
out blank prescriptions. And an outside evaluation firm found
inadequate documentation and inadequate process controls
involving sterilization at NECC in 2006, the documents show.
"Although your facility has seen significant upgrades in
facility design for the sterile compounding operation, there
were numerous significant gaps identified during the
assessment," according to a 2006 letter to NECC from Pharmacy
Support Inc, an outside evaluation firm.
Summing up the violations and concerns, one state inspector
in 2004 recommended the company be given a formal reprimand, a
sanction that would be made public and potentially hurt
business.
The complaints hinted at bigger problems emerging at NECC as
it grew from a tiny family business owned by chief pharmacist
Barry Cadden and his brother-in-law, Gregory Conigliaro, into a
company selling products in bulk to hospitals and clinics in
nearly 50 states.
"New England Compounding Center worked cooperatively with
the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy to resolve
to the Board's satisfaction any issues brought to the company's
attention," NECC said in a statement on Monday.
NECC's improvements drew praise from George Cayer, president
of the pharmacy board at the time.
"The board commends NECC on the progress to date," Cayer
said in an April 12, 2006 letter. Cayer is currently a member of
the pharmacy board.
Asked about the documents' content on Monday evening, the
Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services said
it is investigating the 2006 settlement.
"As part of our active investigation into NECC, we are
looking at the events surrounding the signing of the consent
agreement," Alec Loftus, a spokesman for the department said.
"This consent agreement was signed under the previous
administration and it is troubling to say the least."
HISTORY OF COMPLAINTS
The pharmacy board initially proposed sanctioning NECC in
2004 with three years of probation and a public reprimand amid
allegations that the pharmacy violated accepted standards for
compounding methylprednisolone acetate, the same steroid that is
linked to the current fungal meningitis outbreak.
But two years later, the board agreed to a nondisciplinary
settlement. It also agreed not to report the agreement to the
National Association of State Boards of Pharmacy or other
outside agencies. NECC's lawyer had pleaded with the board not
to issue a public reprimand because it could put the company out
of business.
In 2004, pharmacists in Iowa and Wisconsin complained to the
board that NECC and its chief pharmacist, Barry Cadden, were
soliciting out-of-state prescriptions for office use and using a
form unapproved by the Massachusetts Department of Public
Health.
That same year, the board issued another advisory letter to
NECC noting that it had received a complaint from a "concerned
Texas pharmacist about products being solicited by Barry
Cadden." An investigation revealed that NECC was offering an eye
treatment and improperly included promotional material and
terminology in the advertisements.
Pharmacies such as NECC are typically allowed only to
compound drugs based on a specific prescription written by a
physician for an individual patient. They are not generally
allowed to solicit business or to promote products that have not
been requested by physicians.