(Adds background and new headline)
BOSTON, March 22 The head of the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration has proposed charging compounding
pharmacies fees to pay for the oversight needed to prevent a
recurrence of the meningitis outbreak that killed 50 people and
sickened hundreds more.
FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said in an official blog
post on Friday that serious problems continue to take place at
compounding pharmacies and she is hopeful that the Senate
committee with jurisdiction over the issue "will yield strong
legislation for patients across the nation."
The post can be found at: here
Hamburg said a possible mechanism for funding the additional
oversight could include registration or other fees of the kind
Congress has authorized in other instances. Pharmaceutical
companies, for example, pay fees to help fund the FDA's drug
review process.
Hamburg would like to explore more ideas with Congress,
including requiring compounded drugs to have clear labels
identifying the nature and source of the product.
The meningitis outbreak was linked to a tainted steroid
shipped last year by the New England Compounding Center (NECC),
which filed for bankruptcy protection in December after U.S.
authorities shut down its pharmacy operations in Framingham,
Massachusetts.
Since the NECC case came to light, the FDA has insisted that
its authority over specialty pharmacies is too limited.
"Even during this time of heightened awareness, our
inspectors are being delayed in their work or denied full access
to records at some of the facilities we are inspecting," Hamburg
said.
She added that serious problems at compounding pharmacies
continue to occur. This week, there had been two recalls of
sterile compounded and repackaged drug products.
In one, the presence of floating particles later identified
to be a fungus were reported in five bags of magnesium sulfate
intravenous solution, resulting in a nationwide recall. In the
other, all sterile drug products from a second pharmacy were
recalled after reports that five patients suffered serious eye
infections associated with a repackaged product.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, additional reporting by
Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)