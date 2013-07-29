(Adds girl's condition)
By Suzi Parker
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 29 A popular Arkansas
water park voluntarily closed after a 12-year-old girl who swam
there was diagnosed with a rare case of parasitic meningitis,
authorities said on Monday.
The Arkansas Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the case last week. The
owners of Willow Springs Water Park, which has been operating
for 85 years, closed the park on Friday.
The disease is caused by a "brain-eating amoeba," according
to the CDC website, that is found in warm rivers, lakes and
streams, primarily in the southern United States.
The parasite can cause a rare but severe brain infection
that is usually fatal. When the parasite enters the body through
the nose, the illness can occur, the Arkansas Department of
Health said.
Arkansas Health Department spokesman Ed Barham said tests
had determined that the amoeba was in the water at the park.
The girl was in critical condition at Arkansas Children's
Hospital in Little Rock, the Arkansas Department of Health said
on Monday.
This is the sixth case of the disease in Arkansas in 40
years, the health department said, adding that the last case in
the state was in 2010. There were 31 cases of the infection in
the United States from 2003 to 2012, the CDC said.
"It is exceedingly rare," said Dirk Haselow, a state
epidemiologist. "A sporadic case occurs one in 33 million."
(Reporting by Suzi Parker; Editing by Greg McCune and Steve
Orlofsky)