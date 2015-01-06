BOSTON Jan 6 U.S. officials said on Tuesday
they seized $18 million from the owners of a defunct
Massachusetts compounding pharmacy tied to a national 2012
meningitis outbreak that killed at least 64 people and sickened
about 750.
The funds were seized from 13 financial institutions,
including from accounts held by the majority shareholders of the
pharmacy, the New England Compounding Center, as well as its
head pharmacist, Barry Cadden, who held a minority stake,
federal prosecutors in Boston said.
Cadden and a second pharmacist were charged last month with
second-degree murder for their alleged roles in the outbreak,
with prosecutors contending they knowingly shipped steroids
across the country that were contaminated with fungal
meningitis.
The drugs were typically prescribed to patients suffering
back pain.
In addition to the $1.5 million seized from Cadden, some
$16.8 million in assets were seized from or frozen in accounts
connected to Carla Conigliaro, the majority shareholder of the
Framingham, Massachusetts-based company, and her husband,
Douglas Conigliaro.
The couple were charged with transferring assets shortly
after NECC surrendered its pharmacy license and filed for
bankruptcy in October 2012.
The incident led to strict new U.S. regulations on
compounding pharmacies, which previously had been treated with a
lighter hand than registered drug manufacturers.
