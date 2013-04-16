By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 16 The head of the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration conceded on Tuesday that the agency
could have been more aggressive in its oversight of the
compounding pharmacy at the center of a deadly meningitis
outbreak.
Testifying at a contentious congressional hearing, FDA
Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said a confusing legal landscape,
combined with resistance from compounding pharmacies, had
hampered her agency's ability to act on a myriad of complaints
against the New England Compounding Center and its sister
company, Ameridose LLC.
"I wish we had acted earlier," Hamburg told a House Energy
and Commerce subcommittee looking into the outbreak, which has
killed 53 people and sickened more than 700.
The hearing was the second held by the committee to
determine whether the FDA could have prevented the outbreak and
whether it needs greater powers to regulate pharmacies that
compound drugs tailored for specific patients. In the past
decade, some have come to operate more like traditional
pharmaceutical manufacturers, but without the same oversight.
Hamburg said the current legal framework "does not provide
FDA with the tools needed to identify and adequately regulate
these pharmacies to prevent product contamination." She asked
Congress to allow the FDA to require compounding pharmacies to
register with the agency "so we know who they are and what they
do."
Hamburg also would like to ensure a consistent set of safety
regulations that would require compounding pharmacies to report
any problems associated with their drugs.
"We are hopeful that the Senate will come out with a
legislative proposal soon," said Steven Immergut, an FDA
spokesman.
Drawing on roughly 30,000 pages of documents turned over by
the FDA, committee members honed in on the agency's decision, in
2011, to stop initiating inspections of compounding pharmacies
until it had finalized new guidance designed to clarify how it
would regulate the industry in the face of a complex set of
legal decisions dating back years.
The FDA has not made the documents public, saying they are
part of the criminal investigation into NECC and Ameridose.
But separate reports prepared by Republican and Democratic
staff portray an agency that has struggled for nearly a decade
to enhance its authority over compounding pharmacies while
simultaneously failing to fully exercise the authority it has.
According to the documents and comments from committee
members at the hearing, the FDA received a steady series of
complaints about NECC even after the agency issued a warning
letter to the firm in 2006.
Documents cited by committee members indicate the FDA
considered additional inspections and possible enforcement
actions but felt it could not take them because it had not
responded, two years later, to NECC's reply to the warning
letter.
In addition, according to the Republican report, some
compliance officers began to fear that the agency's lack of
response to NECC might hinder further regulatory action against
it. The indecision apparently frustrated agency compliance
officers.
"Documents to the Committee reveal that FDA staff was
frustrated with the time it was taking the FDA Chief Counsel's
Office to approve a response to NECC," the report said.
A similar pattern of delays and uncertainty appears to have
plagued the FDA's investigation of Ameridose, which it inspected
in 2007 and 2008, finding numerous causes for concern. According
to the documents cited in the Republican report. The FDA spent
months drafting a warning letter to Ameridose before finally
deciding not to issue it, citing conflicting court rulings
related to pharmacy compounding.
Documents viewed by committee staff indicate that ultimately
the FDA in 2011 decided not to pursue inspections while it
finalized new guidance, though Hamburg told the Committee the
agency did conduct investigations if an issue was brought to its
attention.
Her answer raised questions among some committee members.
Colorado Democrat Diana DeGette asked Hamburg why the agency
could not continue to conduct investigations and at the same
time as finalizing its guidance.
John Taylor III, who counsels the FDA commissioner and was
present at the hearing, said the agency was fearful that if it
tried to inspect pharmacies before it had finalized its guidance
it would be sued by compounding pharmacists and lose,
potentially undermining the agency's authority further.
The report prepared by Democrats point to an intense
lobbying effort by the compounding industry to prevent the FDA
from increasing its oversight. And committee members stressed
the complicated legal framework under which the FDA is
attempting to regulate compounders.
"FDA struggled to pick up the pieces of a statute in
tatters, said California Democrat Henry Waxman. "It is
Congress's job to fix the law when it is inadequate or the
courts invalidate it. Which is why we must do more than blame
the FDA but give it the clear authority it needs."
