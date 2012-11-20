BOSTON Nov 20 A federal judge in Boston on
Tuesday is expected to hear arguments on whether to freeze
nearly $500 million in assets, including luxury homes, related
to New England Compounding Center, the pharmacy linked to a
deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak.
U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor has ordered an expedited
hearing to determine whether to freeze at least $461 million in
assets belonging to NECC, its owners and two related companies,
court records show. Saylor granted the request after plaintiffs'
attorneys argued that NECC and its owners could conceal assets
in order to avoid judgment in a growing number of cases being
filed in the federal court system.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 34
people have died and 490 have been injured after Framingham,
Massachusetts-based NECC shipped thousands of fungus-tainted
vials of methylprednisolone acetate to medical facilities
throughout the United States. The steroid was typically used to
ease back pain.
NECC and sister company Ameridose have been shut down as
U.S. regulators and law enforcement investigate what happened.
"There are so many unknowns in this case that we need to
take this step to safeguard our clients` interests and the
interests of the hundreds of people we believe were injured by
the negligence of NECC and its owners," said Thomas Sobol, a
Boston-based lawyer representing plaintiffs in the case before
Judge Saylor.
Meanwhile, lawyers for NECC and the family that launched the
specialty pharmacy are asking Saylor to stay all proceedings
pending a ruling on whether to consolidate a number of lawsuits
via the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.
"There are at least 43 such cases currently pending in
numerous federal courts around the country," NECC lawyers argued
in a recent motion. "All of these actions seek recovery for
injuries allegedly caused by the injection of methylprednisolone
acetate compounded and distributed by NECC."
Barry Cadden, who was NECC's top pharmacist, launched the
pharmacy with the help of his brother-in-law Gregory Conigliaro,
a recycling entrepreneur. Sobol said in court papers the two men
seemed to thrive financially.
In 2010, Conigliaro bought a $3.5 million home in
Southborough, Massachusetts, with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms
and more than 11,000 square feet of space, according to court
papers filed by Sobol. Barry Cadden and his wife, Lisa, bought a
beach home about three years ago that recently was featured in
Rhode Island Monthly magazine.