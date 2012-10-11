BOSTON Oct 11 The pharmacy company at the
center of a deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak that has killed 14
people is being investigated by the M a ssachusetts Attorney
General.
"We are absolutely engaged with federal and state
authorities to determine what led to the distribution of these
unsafe drugs," Brad Puffer, a spokesman for Attorney General
Martha Coakley, said on Thursday. "Once we have identified the
conduct and circumstances that led to this tragedy, we will
identify any potential legal action."
The meningitis cases have been linked to drugs distributed
by New England Compounding Center based in Framingham,
Massachusetts, according to federal and state authorities. The
company issued a recall of all of its products and shut down
last week.
As many as 14,000 people may be at risk of contracting
meningitis after they were treated with potentially contaminated
doses of steroids distributed by NECC, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Fourteen people
have died and 170 people have been infected in the outbreak,
the CDC said in its latest update.
Massachusetts health regulators and the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration have said that NECC appeared to have violated its
state licensing requirements.
Earlier on Thursday, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal called
for a federal criminal investigation of the meningitis outbreak.
Blumenthal, a former Connecticut state attorney general and
federal prosecutor, said he had asked U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder to conduct a criminal inquiry.
"The fact that death and serious injuries resulted from the
potential violations of law certainly is relevant, and the
misstatements or fraud could constitute a violation of federal
mail and wire fraud prohibitions," Blumenthal said.