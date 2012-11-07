BOSTON Nov 7 The director of the Massachusetts
Board of Pharmacy has been terminated after failing to disclose
a complaint against New England Compounding Center, the pharmacy
at the center of a deadly U.S meningitis outbreak, state
officials said on Wednesday.
Massachusetts officials said they uncovered a complaint
against NECC that was forwarded on July 26 to James Coffey,
director of the state's pharmacy board.
Coffey failed to order an investigation or take any other
action on the Colorado complaint, Massachusetts Department of
Public Health Interim Commissioner Dr. Lauren Smith said in a
statement.
Smith said Coffey has been terminated and the pharmacy
board's counsel, Susan Manning, has been placed on
administrative leave.
"It is incomprehensible that Mr. Coffey and Ms. Manning did
not act on the Colorado complaint given NECC's past, and their
responsibility to investigate complaints," Smith said in a
statement. "Following the outbreak, staff also failed to
disclose the existence of Colorado's complaint to leadership at
(Department of Public Health)."