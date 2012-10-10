Oct 10 After a nationwide meningitis outbreak
was tied to drugs shipped from a plant in Massachusetts, the
state is requiring all pharmacy compounders to sign a statement
saying they are complying with regulations on their work,
officials said on Wednesday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health also confirmed
that compounder Ameridose LLC has agreed to close temporarily.
Ameridose shares ownership with the New England Compounding
Center that shipped thousands of vials of steroid drugs linked
to the meningitis outbreak.
The actions follow concerns that NECC and other compounding
pharmacies, which produce custom-made versions of medications
for doctors, hospitals and clinics, have violated laws that
allow them to alter drugs based on the needs of individual
patients rather than produce large batches of medication for
sale.
NECC shipped more than 17,000 vials of the steroid
methylprednisolone acetate to healthcare facilities in a number
of states. The medication, used mostly for back pain, has
infected 137 people across 10 states, killing 12, according to
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.