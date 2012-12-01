BOSTON Dec 1 A U.S. grand jury is investigating
the compounding pharmacy at the heart of a deadly U.S.
meningitis outbreak, the Boston Globe reported on Saturday.
The grand jury has begun issuing subpoenas to people who
worked for the New England Compounding Center, which closed
after investigators determined it had produced the tainted
injectible steroid that has killed 36 people, the newspaper
reported, citing unnamed people who formerly worked for the
company.
Grand jury investigations, which are conducted in secrecy,
are a step prosecutors take before determining whether to press
criminal charges.
Officials at the U.S. Attorney's office and NECC could not
be reached for immediate comment on Saturday. The Globe reported
that U.S. officials declined to comment.
After federal officials in October raided the Framingham,
Massachusetts-based pharmacy, U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz
confirmed her office was investigating the company.
U.S. District Court Judge Dennis Saylor, who is hearing the
dozen civil lawsuits filed against NECC in federal court in
Boston, said during a Wednesday hearing there may be a grand
jury investigation into the company.