Oct 16 The top federal prosecutor in
Massachusetts on Tuesday said federal agents raided the New
England Compounding Center, the pharmacy linked to a meningitis
outbreak that has killed 15 people and sickened more than 200
others.
U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz said: "I can confirm that this
office and our law enforcement partners are investigating
allegations concerning the New England Compounding Center."
On Tuesday afternoon, agents from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration searched the NECC facility in Framingham, Mass.,
while local police provided support, local police said.
In a statement, Ortiz said it was "premature" to say what
the investigation will show.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by
Gary Hill)