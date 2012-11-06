BOSTON Nov 6 The chief pharmacist at the
company linked to the deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak has
received a subpoena to appear before a congressional committee
after he declined to appear voluntarily.
The House Energy and Commerce committee issued the subpoena
to Barry Cadden, co-owner of the New England Compounding Center
and its chief pharmacist before the pharmacy surrendered its
license in the wake of the outbreak.
"With more than 400 people infected and 30 deaths, it is
critical that we hear directly from the head of the facility
linked to the outbreak," said Committee Chairman Fred Upton and
Ranking Member Henry Waxman in a statement. "Since Mr. Cadden
has indicated he will not appear voluntarily, we are left with
no choice but to issue a subpoena."
James Coffey, Director of the Massachusetts Board of
Registration in Pharmacy, which regulates pharmacists in
Massachusetts, has also been invited to testify. A spokeswoman
did not immediately respond to a question as to whether Coffey
had agreed to attend.
Margaret Hamburg, Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, is scheduled to testify.
For more on the U.S. meningitis outbreak:
Meanwhile, NECC's legal team has been busy in federal court
defending the company against a mounting number of lawsuits.
NECC lawyers, for example, say NECC did nothing wrong and
have been caught in a crossfire of conflicting federal and state
laws concerning specialty pharmacies.
In addition, NECC lawyers argue various states have
themselves enacted differing and in some cases conflicting
regulations on the practice of pharmacies.
"Permitted practices in some states may be arguably
impermissible manufacturing by FDA and other states," NECC
lawyers said Monday in documents filed in U.S. District Court in
Massachusetts.
But Peter McGrath said NECC and its attorneys are just
buying themselves time as they figure out how to contend with
lawsuits and investigations coming at them on a number of
fronts.
Last month, McGrath, a former federal prosecutor, filed a
lawsuit in state court in Massachusetts seeking to freeze the
assets of NECC and its owners, including Cadden. His attachment,
filed on behalf of an unnamed New Hampshire man, seeks several
million dollars.
NECC wants that case moved to U.S. District Court because of
the federal questions involved over what makes a drug
manufacturer.
NECC said it expects a Judicial Panel on Multidistrict
Litigation to rule within the next two to four months on whether
to consolidate a number of lawsuits in one court. The decision
could come soon after a hearing is held Jan. 31 in Orlando,
Florida.