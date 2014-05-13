May 13 Two health workers at a hospital in
Orlando, Florida who were exposed to the second patient in the
United States with a confirmed case of MERS have now begun
showing symptoms, and one of the two healthcare workers has been
hospitalized.
Officials at the Dr P. Phillips Hospital in Orlando said on
Tuesday the two healthcare workers were exposed to the patient
in the emergency department before it became clear that the
patient might have the Middle East Respiratory Virus or MERS, an
often deadly virus that was first discovered in the Middle East
in 2012. The second healthcare worker is being isolated in his
home and watched for signs of infection.
