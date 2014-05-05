BRIEF-International Healthway Corporation Limited requests for trading halt
Jan 24 International Healthway Corporation Limited :
MUNSTER, Ind. May 5 All workers at the Indiana hospital where the first U.S. case of the often deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) was confirmed last week have tested negative for the virus, Don Fesko, CEO of Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, said on Monday.
About three-quarters of the people who came in contact with the MERS patient during his travel from Saudi Arabia, where he lives and works, have been contacted by health officials, a Centers for Disease Control official told a joint news conference. (Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Munster, Indiana, and Karl Plume in Chicago)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Endo International Plc said on Monday it has reached a proposed settlement with U.S. antitrust regulators under which it will not pay rivals to delay the introduction of generic competitors to its medications.
* Medicinova announces publication of positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence