U.S. doctors' offices and other outpatient settings, or one in
20, are misdiagnosed every year, a new study has found, and half
of those errors could lead to serious harm.
The study by a team of Texas-based researchers attempted to
estimate how often diagnostic errors occur in outpatient
settings such as doctors' offices and clinics, as exact figures
don't exist. The team's study will be published this month in
the British medical journal BMJ Quality & Safety.
Efforts to improve patient safety have largely focused on
inpatient hospital care, including programs introduced by
President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, even though most
diagnoses are made in outpatient clinics, the study said.
"It's important to outline the fact that this is a problem,"
said Dr. Hardeep Singh, the study's lead author and a patient
safety researcher at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and
at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, also in Houston.
"Because of the large number of outpatient visits, this is a
huge vulnerability. This is a huge number and we need to do
something about it," he said in an interview with Reuters.
To explore the issue, researchers combined data from three
past studies to generate a sample pool of about 3,000 medical
records. Their analysis found a misdiagnoses rate of just over 5
percent, which when extrapolated to the 80 percent of U.S.
adults that receive outpatient care every year, comes to 12
million people.
Researchers added that faulty medical records and other
potential flaws in the data could mean the error rate is even
higher. Previous research done by Singh has suggested that many
of these misdiagnoses could lead to serious problems, such as
delayed cancer treatments or, conversely, unnecessary treatment
of nonexistent problems.
"Not all misdiagnoses lead to any severe harm, but many do,"
Singh said. "We can extrapolate that almost half of these could
cause some amount of severe patient harm."
Singh said he hopes the research helps foster discussion of
misdiagnoses and patient safety in outpatient settings by
providing lawmakers, patient advocates and healthcare
organizations with a clearer sense of the problem.
"Measuring the problem is the first step to actually trying
to fix it," he said.
