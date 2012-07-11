July 11 Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman said on
Wednesday the state cannot afford the expansion of the Medicaid
program under President Obama's healthcare law, but stopped
short of saying whether the Midwestern state would join six
others rejecting the expansion.
Heineman, a Republican, said in a letter to senators
Wednesday that the expansion would force Nebraska to cut funding
for education.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the health care law gives
states the choice of opting out of the expansion. Republican
governors in six states - Texas, Florida, South Carolina,
Wisconsin, Mississippi and Louisiana - have said they will not
implement the expanded coverage for low-income uninsured people,
a key part of President Barack Obama's signature law.
Heineman said he would not be sending the state health
director to a meeting called by Nebraska senators for Thursday
because it is an organizational meeting with advocacy groups
that support an expansion of Medicaid.
"My position is very clear - Nebraska can't afford an
unfunded Medicaid expansion," Heineman wrote. He said the
expansion would cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.
Under the health law, the federal government would fund 100
percent of the expansion in the first three years, declining
gradually to 90 percent thereafter.
State Senator Jeremy Nordquist, a Democrat who was among the
group of senators that called the meeting, said it is
"unfortunate" the governor is not willing to have a "serious
bipartisan policy discussion." Nordquist said the meeting would
include "pretty much every stakeholder in Nebraska."
"It's nothing new for the governor to play politics - he
continues to bury his head in the sand," Nordquist said. He
added that if the governor did decide to opt out of the
expansion, he believed the state's legislature could override
him, as it did in overriding the governor's veto of a proposal
to provide prenatal care to illegal immigrants.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month upheld as constitutional
the health care law's individual mandate, which demands everyone
who can afford to buy health insurance does so or pays a fine.
But the court said Congress went too far in the part of the
law that requires states to expand Medicaid, the federal-state
health insurance program for low-income people. The court said
the federal government may not take away Medicaid dollars from
states that do not comply with the expansion.
(Reporting By Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Greg McCune and M.D.
Golan)