By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK Nov 7 Moody's Investors service
announced on Wednesday that the re-election of President Barack
Obama was credit neutral for not-for-profit hospitals, but that
uncertainty remains about the implementation of the president's
healthcare reforms.
The rating agency said that the so-called "individual
mandate" -- the part of President Obama's Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act that requires all individuals to obtain
health insurance starting in 2014 -- now has greater chance of
being implemented. This, said Moody's, was a "favorable outcome"
for the industry because there will be fewer uninsured patients
seeking care in emergency rooms, reducing the number of unpaid
medical bills.
However, the reform remained a net long-term negative
overall for not-for-profit hospitals because of significant
reductions in Medicare and Medicaid funding, increased insurer
regulation, and lower reimbursement rates.
Moody's said the possibility of a full implementation of the
healthcare law has been built into the negative outlook for the
non-profit hospital sector. Still, it said that uncertainty
about the future of federal healthcare policy persists and
continues to heighten credit risk in an "already pressured
operating environment."