Feb 3 More than 9.2 million consumers signed up
for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the
open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S.
government said on Friday.
That represented a decrease from 9.7 million during the same
period a year ago.
President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have
pledged to overturn former President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare reform under which the plans are sold.
HealthCare.gov sells health insurance plans under the
Affordable Care Act, the healthcare reform law known as
Obamacare, for 39 states. The remaining states run their own
exchanges. The total number of plan selections across all states
for the entire open enrollment period will be released in March.
Average premiums for the second-lowest cost silver plan rose
25 percent compared with the previous year. At the same time the
number of insurance providers choosing to participate in the
exchanges fell by 28 percent.
Of the 9.2 million, about 3 million were new consumers while
6.2 million were returning consumers. The figures include any
cancellations that occurred during the period.
