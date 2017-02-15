WASHINGTON Feb 15 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service will no longer require tax filers to indicate whether
they had health coverage or paid a penalty set under Obamacare,
dealing a blow to a pillar of the healthcare law, the website
Reason.com reported.
Republican President Donald Trump, who has pledged to
dismantle the 2010 Affordable Care Act, signed an order on Jan.
20, his first day in office, to freeze regulations and take
other steps to weaken the law known as Obamacare.
Republicans, who have the majority in Congress, are trying
to craft a replacement for the law enacted by former Democratic
president Barack Obama. Twenty million Americans gained health
insurance under the law.
Obamacare's so-called individual mandate requires Americans
to carry health insurance or face a penalty. Taxpayers have been
required to include their health coverage status when filing tax
forms.
Reason.com, the website of the monthly free-market-oriented
magazine Reason, reported late on Tuesday that the IRS, citing
Trump's executive order, said it would no longer require
taxpayers to declare their coverage status on their tax forms.
"The IRS has decided to make changes that would continue to
allow electronic and paper returns to be accepted for processing
in instances where a taxpayer doesn't indicate their coverage
status," it quoted the IRS as saying in a statement.
"Processing silent returns means that taxpayer returns are
not systemically rejected, allowing them to be processed and
minimizing burden on taxpayers, including those expecting a
refund," the statement said.
Republicans have opposed Obamacare as federal overreach and
Tom Price, a vocal opponent of Obamacare, was sworn in last week
as U.S. secretary of health.
Price, a member of the House of Representatives since 2005
who chaired the budget committee, offered legislation in 2015 to
repeal Obamacare and replace it with age-adjusted tax credits
for the purchase of health insurance.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott)