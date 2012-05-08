* Report targets "obesogenic" environment, not individuals
* Makes schools the center of the obesity fight
* Consider taxing sugary drinks, changing farm policy -
report
* Industry group blasts IOM for joining "food nannies"
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, May 8 America's obesity epidemic is so
deeply rooted that it will take dramatic and systemic measures -
from overhauling farm policies and zoning laws to, possibly,
introducing a soda tax - to fix it, the influential Institute of
Medicine said on Tuesday.
In an ambitious 478-page report, the IOM refutes the idea
that obesity is largely the result of a lack of willpower on the
part of individuals. Instead, it embraces policy proposals that
have met with stiff resistance from the food industry and
lawmakers, arguing that multiple strategies will be needed to
make the U.S. environment less "obesogenic."
The IOM, part of the Washington-based National Academies,
offers advice to the government and others on health issues. Its
report was released at the Weight of the Nation conference, a
three-day meeting hosted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention. Cable channel HBO will air a documentary of the
same name next week.
"People have heard the advice to eat less and move more for
years, and during that time a large number of Americans have
become obese," IOM committee member Shiriki Kumanyika of the
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine told Reuters.
"That advice will never be out of date. But when you see the
increase in obesity you ask, what changed? And the answer is,
the environment. The average person cannot maintain a healthy
weight in this obesity-promoting environment."
Shortly after the report was released, the Center for
Consumer Freedom, which is funded by restaurant, food and other
industries, condemned the IOM as joining forces with the
nation's "food nannies." The Center said the IOM recommendations
would "actively reduce the number of choices Americans have when
they sit down to eat" and emphasized that "personal
responsibility" alone was to blame for the obesity epidemic.
A study funded by the CDC and released on Monday projected
that by 2030, 42 percent of American adults will be obese,
compared to 34 percent now, and 11 percent will be severely
obese, compared to the current 6 percent.
Another one-third of American adults are overweight, and
one-third of children aged 2 to 19 are overweight or obese.
Obesity is defined as having a body mass index - a measure of
height to weight - of 30 or greater. Overweight means a BMI of
25 to 29.9.
Officials at the IOM and CDC are trying to address the
societal factors that led the percentage of obese adults to more
than double since 1980, when 15 percent were in that category.
Among children, it has soared to 17 percent from 5 percent in
the past 30 years. One reason: in 1977, children 2 to 18
consumed an average of 1,842 calories per day. By 2006, that had
climbed to 2,022.
Obesity is responsible for an additional $190 billion a year
in healthcare costs, or one-fifth of all healthcare spending,
Reuters reported last month, plus billions more in higher health
insurance premiums, lost productivity and
absenteeism.
NO MAGIC BULLET
The IOM panel included members from academia, government,
and the private sector. It scrutinized some 800 programs and
interventions to identify those that can significantly reduce
the incidence of obesity within 10 years.
"There has been a tendency to look for a single solution,
like putting a big tax on soda or banning marketing (of
unhealthy food) to children," panel chairman Dan Glickman, a
senior fellow of the Bipartisan Policy Center and a former
secretary of the Department of Agriculture, told Reuters. "What
this report says is this is not a one-solution problem."
The panel identifies taxing sugar-sweetened beverages as a
"potential action," noting that "their link to obesity is
stronger than that observed for any other food or beverage."
A 2011 study estimated that a penny-per-ounce tax could
reduce per capita consumption by 24 percent. As a Reuters report
described last month, vigorous lobbying by the soda industry
crushed recent efforts to impose such a tax in several states,
including New York.
"I do not think in any way, shape or form that such punitive
measures will change behaviors," said Rhona Applebaum, Coca-Cola
Co.'s chief scientific and regulatory officer, in advance
of the report. Anyone deterred by the tax from buying sweetened
soda, she said, will replace those calories with something else.
The IOM committee also grappled with one of the third rails
of American politics: farm policy. Price-support programs for
wheat, cotton and other commodity crops prohibit participating
farmers from planting fruits and vegetables on land enrolled in
those programs. Partly as a result, U.S. farms do not produce
enough fresh produce for all Americans to eat the recommended
amounts, and the IOM panel calls for removing that ban.
The committee did not endorse the call by food activist
Michael Pollan and others to eliminate farm subsidies that make
high-fructose corn syrup, partially hydrogenated vegetable oils
and other obesity-promoting foods very cheap. "There is no
evidence subsidies contribute to obesity," said Glickman.
THE TRUE LACK OF CHOICE
The traditional view that blames obesity on a failure of
personal responsibility and individual willpower "has been used
as the basis for resisting government efforts - legislative and
regulatory - to address the problem," says the report. But the
IOM panel argues that people cannot truly exercise "personal
choice" because their options are severely limited, and "biased
toward the unhealthy end of the continuum."
For instance, a lack of sidewalks makes it impossible to
safely walk to work, school or even neighbors' homes in many
communities. So while 20 percent of trips between school and
home among kids 5 to 15 were on foot in 1977, that figure had
dropped to 12.5 percent by 2001.
The panel recommended tax incentives for developers to build
sidewalks and trails in new housing developments, zoning changes
to require pedestrian access and policies to promote bicycle
commuting. Flexible financing, and streamlined permitting or tax
credits could be used as encouragement.
The IOM report also calls for making schools the focus of
anti-obesity efforts, since preventing obesity at a young age is
easier than reversing it. According to the most recent data,
only 4 percent of elementary schools, 8 percent of middle
schools and 2 percent of high schools provided daily physical
education for all students.
The IOM report recommends requiring primary and secondary
schools to have at least 60 minutes of physical education and
activity each day. It calls for banning sugar-sweetened drinks
in schools and making drinking water freely available.
The report also urges that healthy food and drinks be easily
available everywhere Americans eat, from shopping centers to
sports facilities and chain restaurants. The idea is that more
people will eat healthier if little active choice is needed.
"We've taken fat and sugar, put it in everything everywhere,
and made it socially acceptable to eat all the time," David
Kessler, former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
told Reuters. He was not part of the IOM panel.
"We're living in a food carnival, constantly bombarded by
food cues, almost all of them unhealthy," Kessler said.
Experience has shown that when businesses offer consumers a
full range of choices - and especially when the healthy option
is the default - many customers will opt for salads over
deep-fried everything.
Walt Disney Co., for instance, found more than 50
percent of customers accepted a healthier choice of foods
introduced at its theme parks. And last summer, fast-food giant
McDonald's Corp said it would include apples, fewer
fries, and 20 percent fewer calories in the most popular Happy
Meals for kids.
The IOM report urges employers and insurers to do more to
combat obesity. UnitedHealth Group offers a health
insurance plan in which a $5,000 yearly deductible can be
reduced to $1,000 if a person is not obese and does not smoke.
Some employers provide discounts on premiums for completing
weight-loss programs.
Such inducements are far from universal, however. The
government-run Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and
disabled does not cover weight-loss programs in many states. And
as of 2008, only 28 percent of full-time workers in the private
sector and 54 percent in government had access to wellness
programs.