By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho, May 4 Whooping cough took the
life of a 9-week-old girl from Idaho this week, the first death
from an outbreak of the highly contagious respiratory disease
that has hit Idaho, Washington state and Montana, health
officials said on Friday.
Few details were available about the infant, who was treated
for whooping cough at a hospital in Pocatello, Idaho, before
being flown on Wednesday to a medical center in Salt Lake City,
where she later died, hospital and state health officials said.
Washington state has seen 1,132 confirmed cases so far this
year, up from 961 for all of 2011. Montana has also seen an
alarming rise, with 99 cases so far this year, or about double
the number recorded during the same period last year.
In Idaho, 31 cases have been reported since January. The
state, where the per-capita occurrence has usually risen higher
than the national average since 1987, recorded its last infant
death from whooping cough in 2009.
The disease, also known as pertussis, causes severe coughing
attacks and is especially dangerous for infants who are younger
than a year old and have yet to complete the full cycle of
vaccinations against the ailment.
Worldwide, it infects 30 million to 50 million people a year
and kills about 300,000 - mostly children in the developing
world.
The death in Idaho and the spike in whooping cough cases
elsewhere have led health officials to renew a call for the
vaccination of children, and boosters for adults who are in
contact with babies and young children.
"When you have something as tragic as the death of an
infant, it underscores the fact that there are really nasty,
severe illnesses that vaccines can prevent," said Emily Simnitt,
spokeswoman with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Idaho and Washington are among 20 states that grant
so-called philosophical exemptions to vaccination.
In Ravalli County in western Montana, the number of
school-age children who have gained exemptions on religious or
medical grounds from vaccinations caused health officials there
to request 115 students stay home for three weeks - a period
slated to end May 13 - to avoid contracting whooping cough.
Historically, Idaho and other Western states have had lower
immunization rates for children ages 19 to 35 months. But
disease experts said there was no definitive link between those
rates and outbreaks of preventable illnesses.
(Editing by Edith Honan and Peter Cooney)