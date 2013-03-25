BOSTON, March 25 The U.S. crackdown on specialty
pharmacies that compound drugs into customized doses on Monday
yielded another recall after an inspection by the Food and Drug
Administration.
Pallimed Solutions Pharmacy, which specializes in treating
erectile dysfunction, said it issued a voluntary recall of 16
sterile compound products, including injectable testosterone.
Pallimed of Woburn, Massachusetts, also said it agreed to stop
all sterile compounding activities.
"The company took this aggressive precautionary recall
measure on the basis of information observed during the course
of an inspection conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and the Massachusetts Board of Registration in
Pharmacy," Pallimed said in a statement. The recall is limited
to sterile compounded products dispensed on or after Jan. 1.
U.S. authorities are coming to grips with how to oversee
compounding pharmacies in the wake of a deadly meningitis
outbreak that has killed 50 and injured more than 700 people.
FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said in an official blog
post on Friday that serious problems continue to take place at
compounding pharmacies and she is hopeful that the Senate
committee with jurisdiction over the issue "will yield strong
legislation for patients across the nation."
