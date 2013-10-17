By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 17 Benefits consultant Aon Hewitt
predicted that healthcare premium costs for large U.S.
employers would rise about 6 percent in 2013, but when it
tallied up its numbers for the year, the increase was only about
3.3 percent.
A similar shift happened in 2012. The forecast was 7
percent, and the actual rise in premiums turned out to be 4.9
percent.
The projection for 2014 costs is again in the
6-percent-to-7-percent range, Aon Hewitt said on Thursday. Based
on actual tallies of healthcare usage, the forecast is on track,
while the last two years are anomalies, the company says.
Companies use Aon Hewitt's forecasts to determine how much
comes out of employees' paychecks each month for health
insurance. When healthcare costs are 3 percent lower than
expected, there is money left over - for somebody.
"If your employer expected that you'd pay 20 percent of the
premium, and it turns out that the costs aren't as much, they're
not going to give that back to you," says Gary Claxton, a vice
president at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, which
studies healthcare.
In 2013, the average employee contribution to health
insurance was $2,303, about 20 percent of the overall premium of
$10,472.
Fewer-than-expected medical procedures and visits to doctors
are the main reason why previous forecasts were off base, says
Aon Hewitt chief healthcare actuary Tim Nimmer. The company
predicted that people would start using more services as the
economy rebounded, but they simply did not, he says.
FOLLOW THE MONEY
Employers may be saving money on healthcare costs. Yet chief
financial officers are not popping bottle of champagnes over a
big sack of cash, says Helen Darling, president of industry
trade group National Business Group on Health. "It's all on
paper," she says.
In the "self-funded" model where a big company covers its
employee's healthcare costs directly, planners look at the
projections from companies like Aon Hewitt and budget
accordingly. At the end of the year, if the expenses were not as
high as expected, there is still money in the account. (If the
expenses were higher, they would have to add money.)
Clients have been asking what they should do with their
reserves and how they should plan for the future, says Aon
Hewitt's Nimmer. It is unlikely that much of the cost savings
will be passed along directly employees, he notes.
"Employers are very cautious about releasing those
reserves," he says. "If the scenario plays out where costs go up
and they've already made plan designs, they are protected
financially."
Most are still tweaking plan designs to get costs lower,
which often means shifting more of the financial burden to
employees. Many are raising deductibles or their workers' share
of costs.
Companies with a combined 1 million employees have made the
switch to private health insurance exchanges, the largest of
which is run by Aon Hewitt.
United Parcel Service Inc and other companies are
dropping coverage for working spouses, and many more are raising
deductibles or switching to high-deductible health plans. Many
companies are focused on wellness plans and on adding surcharges
for undesirable behavior like smoking.
The California Public Employees' Retirement System, which
administers retirement and healthcare benefits for public
employees, said this summer that its annual premium for members
would only go up 3 percent in 2014, the smallest increase since
1998. This came after the organization made plan design changes
that opened up their offerings to more providers.
"The lower rates most members will see next year are the
result of successful rate negotiations with existing and new
health plan providers," the organization said in a statement.