* Many say screenings are done the right number of times
* Scientists question benefit
Nov 30 Many Americans are satisfied with how
often they are screened for cancer but some say they are not
screened often enough, while a growing body of evidence
suggests too much screening for certain types of cancer may do
more harm than good, a Gallup poll showed.
According to the poll released on Wednesday, 58 percent of
1,012 adults surveyed thought standard cancer screenings, such
as Pap smears, mammograms or blood tests to detect prostate
cancer, were performed often enough.
Thirty-one percent said such cancer screenings were not
done often enough, and 7 percent said they were done too
often.
"Americans for many years have heard the traditional
admonition that 'early detection' of cancer is always
beneficial for the patient, and the results of the current
question suggest that this belief still holds in the minds of
most," Gallup pollsters said in their report.
There is a debate over the value of frequent screening, set
off by recommendations that widespread cancer screening for
breast and prostate cancer be scaled back.
In October, the government-backed U.S. Preventive Services
Task Force triggered an uproar among cancer specialists when it
issued a draft recommendation that healthy men not get a common
blood test for prostate cancer called the PSA test.
[ID:nN1E7960X7] The task force is collecting public comment on
the draft recommendation against the PSA test until December
13.
The same panel caused a media storm in 2009 after it
recommended that doctors scale back routine mammograms for
women in their 40s and 50s.
Just over half the respondents in the Gallup poll,
conducted between November 3 and 6, were men. The maximum
margin of sampling error was 5 percentage points for men and 6
percentage points for women.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington)