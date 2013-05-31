* Improved outlook could make Congress complacent
* Social Security budget outlook largely unchanged
* Disability insurance changes needed by 2016 -report
By David Lawder and Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, May 31 Slower growth in U.S.
healthcare costs improved the budget outlook for the Medicare
program for the elderly from last year, but the fortunes of the
Social Security pension program have not changed despite a
better economy, trustees of the programs said on Friday.
The trustees repeated warnings to Congress to pass reforms
that will enable the programs to meet all of their long-term
obligations, but their report adds to recent evidence of an
easing in U.S. budget pressures, and could help encourage a
sense of complacency in Washington.
The main trust fund that supports the Medicare healthcare
program will be depleted in 2026, two years later than forecast
last year, the trustees said in their annual status report.
The trustees attributed the improvement to lower projected
spending for most treatment categories, especially in skilled
nursing homes, an assumption in keeping with recent signs of
slower healthcare inflation.
They also said the implementation of key parts of President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform law next year will reduce costs
by more than previously projected.
The report said the Social Security fund for retirees will
be depleted in 2033, the same as forecast last year. But a much
more pressing need is the 2016 depletion date for the Social
Security's trust fund that pays benefits to people with
disabilities.
While this is also unchanged from last year's report, it
means that Congress now only has three years to agree on new
funding or reforms that would avoid reduced payments to
beneficiaries.
Depletion of the Medicare and Social Security trust funds
does not mean that all benefits would stop. At the current rate
of payroll tax collections, Medicare would be able to pay about
87 percent of costs after 2026, declining to 71 percent by 2047.
Social Security would be able to pay about three quarters of its
benefits through 2087, according to the report.
REFORM ENTHUSIASM DIMS
The programs represent the two largest federal expenditures
and account for about one-third of all U.S. fiscal outlays. The
reports will feed into bitter arguments between Democrats and
Republicans over how to reform the programs to keep them solvent
and able to support the needs of the massive Baby Boom
generation that is now starting to retire.
The healthcare improvements cited by the trustees in the
report could dampen enthusiasm, particularly among Democrats,
for any reforms to entitlement programs. The report comes on the
heels of other signs showing a quick, if only temporary,
reduction in the U.S. budget deficit.
"It reinforces a consensus in this city that the crisis
isn't imminent," said Greg Valliere, chief political strategist
at Potomac Research Croup, a firm that advises investors on
Washington politics. "A mood of complacency is intensifying over
entitlement reform. There's no sense of urgency."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the report supports
Democrats' approach of protecting the basic structure of Social
Security and Medicare, while reducing healthcare costs and
excessive drug subsidies and asking wealthier seniors to
contribute more.
While the Obama administration wants to work on bipartisan
reforms to strengthen the programs' financial footing, Lew said
"changes to Social Security and that involve deep cuts in
benefits or privatization will be unacceptable."
Senator Bernard Sanders, a liberal Independent from Vermont,
said the report shows that Social Security "is not going broke"
and argued against Obama's proposal to limit future
cost-of-living increases by applying a less-generous measure of
inflation.
Sanders in a statement said the report showed the wealthy
should pay more into the pension program. "We must lift the cap
on Social Security payroll taxes and make the wealthy contribute
the same percentage of their income as other workers," he said.
"Today, someone making $10 million a year contributes the same
amount of money as someone making $113,700. That is absurd."
Republicans in the House of Representatives, meanwhile, have
proposed massive long-term changes to Medicare that would
effectively convert the popular fee-for-service program into a
voucher-like system that provides a subsidy to seniors to buy
private health insurance.
"Today's report is yet another reminder that Medicare and
Social Security are in great danger," said a spokesman for House
Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, the leading
Republican fiscal voice. "We need to protect and strengthen
these critical programs."
Republicans also want to repeal Obama's healthcare reforms.
But the report said the "modest improvement" in the Medicare
finance outlook came from lower projected spending for most
service categories "that reflect recent data suggesting that
certain provisions of the Affordable Care Act will reduce growth
in these costs by more than previously projected."