WASHINGTON, Aug 23 U.S. health regulators said
cantaloupe from Chamberlain Farms in Indiana may be one source
of a multi-state outbreak of salmonella that has killed two
people and sickened some 178 in the past month.
The farm in Owensville in southwest Indiana decided to
recall all its melons, which were first shipped within the state
and to Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and
Wisconsin. The melons may have later been shipped to other
states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said late on
Wednesday.
The FDA and others are still trying to figure out if there
are other sources of the salmonella outbreak, which has spread
to 21 states so far and sent 64 people to the hospital. Last
week, they said they are also looking at watermelons as a
possible source of a smaller outbreak.
Regulators already knew the salmonella outbreak that began
in early July likely started in Indiana, but had not previously
pinpointed any farms that may have been responsible.
The illness from the food borne organism usually causes a
week-long bout of diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain. But it can
be fatal for the elderly, young children and people with
weakened immune systems. Thousands of Americans contract
salmonella illness each year, often from uncooked chicken.
The current salmonella outbreak comes after cantaloupe
tainted with Listeria and traced to a Colorado farm killed 30
people across 11 states last year, in the deadliest U.S. food
borne illness in over a decade.