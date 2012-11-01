(Corrects spelling of name to Olson in paragraph 11, not Olsen)
* Analysis shows 'patchwork' of state snack standards
* Most children attend schools in states with junk food
access - groups
* Report urges USDA to release national framework
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 U.S. school children searching
for a healthy snack at school - perhaps an apple or some celery
sticks - may find that a bag of potato chips is much easier to
come by, a report released on Thursday said.
Students in states such as Connecticut and West Virginia
have limited access to junk food like candy and chocolate on
school grounds while those in Louisiana and Idaho can buy it in
abundance, according to an analysis by the Pew Charitable Trusts
and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
U.S. childhood and adolescent obesity rates have more than
tripled in the past 30 years. Schools, where kids consume most
of the day's calories, are seen as a logical place to try
reversing the trend.
The groups analyzed 2010 data from the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention. That showed a hodgepodge of state
policies that researchers said shows the need for tighter
standards over what snacks are sold in schools.
"Under this patchwork of policies, the majority of our
nation's children live in states where less-healthy snack food
choices are readily available," researchers wrote in their
report, part of the groups' joint Kids' Safe and Healthful Foods
Project.
"In nearly three-quarters of the states, a substantial
percentage of schools sell low-nutrient, high-calorie snacks
such as chocolate, other candy, or full-fat salty chips."
Most middle schools and high schools, attended by children
aged about 11 to 17, also do not sell fruits and vegetables
outside traditional cafeteria lunch lines so that students can
find them at random times, the report showed.
While many states technically have policies covering snack
food, what kinds of foods they allow is at issue, it said.
Congress in 2010 called for rules on minimum health
standards for snacks sold in schools but the U.S. Department of
Agriculture is nearly a year behind in proposing such standards.
USDA officials have said they need more time to make sure
the regulation is done right, a delay that has drawn criticism
from nutrition advocates and others.
"The bottom line is: it's clear that so many children are
being served less healthy snack foods in their school, and that
really is something we could do something about," said Erik
Olson, director of Food Programs at Pew's health group.
Food and beverage companies generally backed the 2010 call
for healthier school foods. Beverage makers, for example, have
touted their voluntary efforts to pull full-calorie sodas from
some schools.
Other studies have suggested that regulating school snack
foods, also known as "competitive foods," can help children gain
less weight but Thursday's findings show many schools have yet
to take action.
The report lauded examples of "successful snacking,"
including in some cases major recent trends away from fatty,
sugary foods:
New Hampshire, where half of the state's schools sell
fruit options in school stores, snack bars or vending machines;
Michigan, where more than one-third of the schools sell
vegetables in snack venues;
Alabama, where just 11 percent of schools sold full-fat
salty snacks in 2010, down from 45 percent in 2006.
Rhode Island, where only 2 percent of schools sold
non-chocolate candy in 2010, down from 29 percent in 2006.
West Virginia, where in 2010 3 percent of schools sold
soda or fruit drinks and 2 percent sold chocolate candy.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Ros Krasny and Bill
Trott)