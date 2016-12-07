Dec 7 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted
overwhelmingly to support sweeping new legislation that will
reshape the way the Food and Drug Administration approves new
medicines.
It will also provide funding for cancer and Alzheimer's
research and grants to help fight the opioid epidemic.
Two years in the making, the 21st Century Cures Act was
passed last week by the House of Representatives and will now go
to President Barack Obama to sign into law. Supporters say it
will speed access to new drugs and devices by allowing clinical
trials to be designed with fewer patients and cheaper, easier to
achieve goals.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)