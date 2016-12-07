Dec 7 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to support sweeping new legislation that will reshape the way the Food and Drug Administration approves new medicines.

It will also provide funding for cancer and Alzheimer's research and grants to help fight the opioid epidemic.

Two years in the making, the 21st Century Cures Act was passed last week by the House of Representatives and will now go to President Barack Obama to sign into law. Supporters say it will speed access to new drugs and devices by allowing clinical trials to be designed with fewer patients and cheaper, easier to achieve goals.

(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)