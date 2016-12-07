(Adds reaction from lawmakers, patient groups)
By Toni Clarke
Dec 7 The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on
Wednesday to support sweeping legislation that will reshape the
way the Food and Drug Administration approves new medicines.
It will also provide funding for cancer and Alzheimer's
research, help fight the opioid epidemic, expand access to
mental health treatment and advance research into precision
medicine.
Two years in the making, the 21st Century Cures Act was
passed last week by the House of Representatives and will now go
to President Barack Obama to sign into law. Supporters say it
will speed access to new drugs and devices, in part by allowing
clinical trials to be designed with fewer patients and cheaper,
easier-to-achieve goals.
"For the second consecutive year, the Senate is sending the
President another Christmas miracle for his signature," Senator
Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee said in a
statement. "Last year, it was the Every Student Succeeds Act,
and this time, it's the 21st Century Cures Act - a bill that
will help virtually every American family."
Critics of the legislation say it gives massive handouts to
the pharmaceutical industry and will lower standards for drug
and medical device approvals.
"This gift - which 1,300 lobbyists, mostly from
pharmaceutical companies, helped sell - comes at the expense of
patient safety by undermining requirements for ensuring safe and
effective medications and medical devices," consumer watchdog
Public Citizen said in a statement.
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was among the handful
of senators who voted against the bill, as was independent
senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie
Sanders. Each decried what they described as big handouts to the
pharma industry. Even so the bill passed 94-5. The House passed
it by a vote of 392-26.
The $6.3 billion act, sponsored by Republican Representative
Fred Upton, authorizes $4.8 billion for the National Institutes
of Health and $500 million to the Food and Drug Administration.
It also calls for $1 billion over two years to battle the
opioid epidemic. On Tuesday the Drug Enforcement Administration
issued a report showing that in 2014 about 129 people died every
day as a result of drug poisoning. Of those, 61 percent are
opioid or heroin related.
"Opioids such as heroin and fentanyl - and diverted
prescription pain pills - are killing people in this country at
a horrifying rate," Acting Administrator Chuck Rosenberg said.
"We face a public health crisis of historic proportions."
The bill also calls for $1.8 billion in funding for Vice
President Joseph Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative designed to
bolster cancer research by reducing bureaucracy and promoting
research collaboration.
Critics note that the money described in the bill must be
appropriated by separate funding bills and that the money may
ultimately never materialize. Yet the changes to the clinical
trial process, something long sought by the drug industry, will
be set in stone regardless of whether money for the research
projects is forthcoming.
Among those changes: Greater prominence will be given to
"real world" evidence gathered outside the framework of a
randomized, controlled clinical trial, the gold standard for
determining whether a drug is safe and effective. Such evidence
could be much easier for drug companies to collect.
"The passing of 21st Century Cures Act is a show of
extraordinary bipartisan unity after a divisive election that
should be celebrated," said Ellen Sigal, chair of the patient
advocacy group Friends of Cancer Research.
Under the Act patient input will be formally incorporated
into the FDA's drug review process.
Funding for the Act will be offset by reductions in some
Medicaid payments and through the sale of oil from the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve. The White House supports the bill but said
earlier it was concerned that draining the Petroleum Reserve
"continues a bad precedent of selling off longer term energy
security assets to satisfy near term budget scoring needs."
