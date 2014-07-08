(Adds details about FBI, expert comment)
By Julie Steenhuysen and David Beasley
CHICAGO/ATLANTA, July 8 Stray vials of the
deadly smallpox virus from the 1950s have been discovered at a
federal lab near Washington, U.S. health officials said on
Tuesday, the second lapse discovered in a month involving a
deadly pathogen at a government facility.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said
that workers discovered the vials in a cardboard box on July 1
while clearing out an old lab on the National Institutes of
Health campus in Bethesda, Maryland.
The six glass vials contained freeze-dried smallpox virus
and were sealed with melted glass. The vials appeared intact and
there is no evidence that lab workers or the general public are
at risk, said CDC spokesman Tom Skinner.
The mishandling of smallpox follows the CDC's recent mishap
in which the agency believed it may have transferred live
anthrax samples to a CDC lab that was not equipped to handle
them, potentially exposing dozens of employees to the
pathogen.
The CDC is testing the vials to see if the smallpox is
viable and could make someone sick, said Skinner. After those
tests, which could take up to two weeks, the samples will be
destroyed, Skinner said.
Smallpox was eradicated worldwide in 1977, but samples of
the pathogen are kept in two repositories for research purposes:
the CDC's facility in Atlanta and the State Research Centre of
Virology and Biotechnology in Novosibirsk, Russia. The two
repositories are monitored by the World Health Organization.
The CDC said it has notified WHO about the discovery. If the
specimens turn out to be viable, the CDC said it will invite the
WHO to witness the destruction of the smallpox samples.
Skinner said the CDC is working with the Federal Bureau of
Investigation to determine how and when the samples were
prepared and how they came to be stored and forgotten in the FDA
lab.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm said the
discovery of abandoned vials of smallpox is a reminder to labs
globally to take stock of what is in their freezers.
Although there have been concerns smallpox could be used in
bioterrorism, the CDC says the chances of that occurring are
very low. Currently, the government has a stockpile containing
enough vaccine for every U.S. citizen.
The bigger threat, Osterholm said, is that these vials could
have fallen into the hands of someone who would convert them
into an aerosolized form and use them as a bioterror weapon.
"That could be a disaster," he said.
