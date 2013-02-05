By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Feb 5 Mentally ill adults in the United
States smoke cigarettes at a 70 percent higher rate than adults
without any kind of mental illness, according to a report
released by federal health agencies on Tuesday.
Statistics show smoking by the mentally ill is a "very
serious health issue that needs more attention" and should
prompt mental health facilities to ban the habit, said Dr.
Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
"We need to do more to help smokers with mental illness
quit," Frieden told reporters during a telephone briefing.
The CDC study found 36 percent of mentally ill adults smoke,
compared with 21 percent of other adults. Those with mental
illnesses also smoke more heavily, consuming an average of 331
cigarettes per month, compared with 310 for other smokers, the
report found.
Tobacco can alter some aspects of mental illness, such as
anxiety. But it can also lead to a long list of other health
problems and should not be used as a form of self medication,
Frieden said.
"There are very good treatments and very good counseling
that, unlike cigarettes, don't take 10 years off your life," he
said.
The study analyzed data from the 2009-2011 National Survey
on Drug Use and Health, which involved interviews with 138,000
adults at their homes.
The survey by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services
Administration did not include patients in mental hospitals or
members of the U.S. military.
It defined a current smoker as someone who had smoked all or
part of a cigarette in the prior 30 days, and defined mental
illness as having a diagnosable mental, behavioral or emotional
disorder in the past 12 months.
Among the mentally ill, smoking rates were higher in
younger, poor and less-educated adults, Frieden said. The study
found regional differences in smoking habits among the mentally
ill, with rates ranging from 18.2 percent in Utah to 48.7
percent in West Virginia.
The CDC urged mental health facilities to ban smoking both
by patients and staff, Frieden said.
Cigarette smoking contributes to approximately 443,000 U.S.
deaths each year and is the leading cause of preventable death,
the CDC said.
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Cynthia Johnston and Dan Grebler)