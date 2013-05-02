NEW YORK May 2 The suicide rate among
middle-aged Americans rose sharply between 1999 and 2010, a
trend that could reflect the stresses of a sharp economic
downturn, according to a federal report released on Thursday.
The annual rate of suicide rose 28 percent among Americans
aged 35 to 64 during the study period, but changed little for
older and younger people, the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said. The number of suicides among people in their
50s doubled in that time frame.
The increase may reflect the influence of the weak economy -
suicides generally rise during downturns - and an increase in
the use of prescription opioid painkiller drugs, the CDC said.
The U.S. economy twice went into recession during the study
period, briefly in 2001 and sharply during the so-called Great
Recession of December 2007-June 2009 that sent the unemployment
rate as high as 10 percent.
The pressures of the downturn took a heavy toll on the
middle-aged, some of whom had to care for both children and
aging parents, as well as deal with their own health problems,
the study found.
Historically, suicide prevention campaigns have focused on
younger and older people, not the middle-aged.
The findings show the need to address mental health problems
and challenges that the middle-aged are likely to face, the
study said.
"Suicide is a tragedy that is far too common," said CDC
Director Tom Frieden. "This report highlights the need to expand
our knowledge of risk factors so we can build on prevention
programs that prevent suicide."
In total, there were 33,687 U.S. deaths from motor vehicle
crashes and 38,364 suicides in 2010.
The CDC warned that the actual toll from suicide may be
higher than that, as some possible suicides are classified as
undetermined in the National Vital Statistics System, which
provided the data on which the new study was based.
The report drew attention to especially high increases of
suicide among Native Americans, for whom the rate rose by 65
percent overall - 60 percent among men and more than 81 percent
among women. The suicide rate rose 40 percent for non-Hispanic
whites.
The most common ways people killed themselves were by using
firearms, poison - often by overdosing on drugs - and
suffocation, typically by hanging, a method for which the
suicide rate increased by 81 percent between 1999 and 2010.
(Reporting by Atossa Araxia Abrahamian; Editing by Scott Malone
and Lisa Von Ahn)