* Report tackles antibiotic prescribing, use in livestock
* CDC tasked with reducing "superbug" infections by 2020
* Some doctors required to report antibiotic prescriptions
By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Lisa Baertlein
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, March 26 The White House
is due to issue an ambitious plan to slow the growing and deadly
problem of antibiotic resistance over the next five years, one
that requires massive investments and policy changes from a
broad array of U.S. government health agencies, according to a
copy of the report reviewed by Reuters.
The 60-page report is the first ever to tackle antibiotic
resistance so broadly. It was compiled by a government task
force led by the administration's top officials for health,
agriculture and defense.
Administration officials were not immediately available to
comment.
Doctors and health experts have warned for decades that
rising rates of resistant bacteria are leading to tens of
thousands of deaths, threatening to nullify modern medical
advancements.
The goals include drastically reducing the rates of the most
deadly "superbug" infections within five years, investing in new
diagnostic tools and antibiotic drugs, improving antibiotic use,
surveillance and prescribing practices in livestock and
hospitals and increasing international collaboration through
foreign ministries of health and the World Health Organization.
A broad-based approach is necessary, experts said, because
overuse of antibiotics from hospitals to U.S. farms has created
a problem that has quickly grown out of control. In January, the
Obama administration proposed doubling the government's
investment in antibiotic resistance to $1.2 billion.
"We've never seen something this sweeping and
comprehensive," Amanda Jezek, vice president for public policy
and government relations at the Infectious Diseases Society of
America, said in an interview with Reuters. IDSA has testified
before Congress for years to pass laws and increase funding for
antibiotic resistance, she added.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
estimates that 2 million people are infected with resistant
bacteria each year and 23,000 die, which experts say is a
conservative estimate.
Under the plan, the CDC will aim to reduce rates of the most
deadly and widespread infections. That includes cutting
Clostridium difficile infections by 50 percent, reducing
carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infections by 60
percent and lowering Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
(MRSA) bloodstream infections by at least 50 percent.
Hospitals will be required to implement programs to increase
infection controls, such as judiciously washing hands, hospital
surfaces and equipment, and reducing the use of antibiotics in
patients.
Doctors working with the government's Medicare and Medicaid
health plans will be required to report their prescribing
patterns for antibiotics, particularly when used to treat
non-bacterial infections, such as common colds.
The plan calls for CDC to increase its screening of people
arriving from countries with high rates of multidrug resistant
tuberculosis. The CDC currently screens 500,000 such arrivals
per year, and the plan calls for doubling that within five
years.
Up to 70 percent of antibiotics sold in the United States
are given to livestock and poultry, said Sujatha Jahagirdar,
program director at consumer group U.S. PIRG Stop Antibiotics
Overuse.
Jahagirdar noted that the report's recommendations fall
short of policies adopted by companies such as Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc, which seeks to buy completely antibiotic-free
meats. McDonald's Corp recently announced plans to phase
out purchases of chicken raised with antibiotics vital to
fighting human infections.
The plan recommends that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and Department of Agriculture take further steps
to curtail the use of medically important classes of antibiotics
for growth promotion in animals raised for human consumption. It
did not set a specific goal or say how the agencies will be held
accountable.
"President Obama gets an A for tackling this problem from
multiple angles," said Jahagirdar. "But in terms of addressing
the biggest problem, the troubling overuse and misuse of
antibiotics on large factory farms, the administration gets an
incomplete."
The government hopes to help put two new antibiotic drugs on
the shelves and fund development of a diagnostic tool that would
quickly tell doctors whether patients have a bacterial or viral
infection, which would improve prescribing.
Because few new antibiotics have been developed in the past
decade, hospitals have increasingly been forced to use colistin,
a toxic antibiotic approved for use in the 1950s, as a drug of
last resort.
"This kicks everything up to another level," said Jezek of
the Infectious Diseases Society of America, "which, given the
severity of the threat, is absolutely necessary."
(Additional reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago and Sharon
Begley in New York; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Lisa
Shumaker)