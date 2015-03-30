(Fixes typo in the headline)
By Julie Steenhuysen and Sharon Begley
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, March 29 With painstaking
effort, a group of Chicago hospitals has managed to cut by half
the number of infections caused by an especially deadly type of
superbug. Now U.S. health officials want that kind of campaign
to go national.
The White House on Friday told the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention to slash rates of infections from
antibiotic-resistant bacteria by 2020 as part of a plan to
prevent patient deaths and curb overuse of antibiotics
administered to humans and animals.
The CDC is pointing to the success of the Chicago Prevention
Epicenter, one of five such CDC-funded programs nationally that
coordinate research between local scientists and public health
officials. The Chicago study focused on four long-term acute
care hospitals, which tend to have above average rates of
carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, or CRE, called a
"nightmare bacteria" because even the strongest antibiotics fail
to subdue it.
"When it comes to antimicrobial resistance, for many of the
threats that we face, we know what to do," CDC Director Dr. Tom
Frieden told Reuters in an interview. "We just need to get it
done."
The program involved testing all patients for CRE infections
at the time of admission and again two weeks later. Patients who
developed CRE were isolated in a private room or in a ward with
other CRE-infected patients. Healthcare workers wore protective
gowns while tending to them, using some of the procedures used
when caring for patients with Ebola. All infected patients were
bathed in chlorhexidine gluconate, an antiseptic commonly used
in hospitals.
At the end of three years, cases of CRE infections fell by
half, Dr. Michael Lin, an infectious disease expert at Rush
University Medical Center in Chicago, told Reuters.
Lin said the exact protocol might not be suitable for the
average U.S. hospital, but shows how a focused strategy can help
the CDC reach its goals.
The World Health Organization has declared antibiotic
resistance a global emergency. In the United States, it causes 2
million serious infections and 23,000 deaths each year,
according to CDC estimates that some health experts consider
conservative.
Many of these infections occur in hospitals. CDC estimates
that at any given time, one in 20 hospital patients has an
infection resulting from medical treatment.
The agency plans to work with hospitals and health
departments across the country to develop surveillance programs
to monitor and reduce infections and to promote "antibiotic
stewardship" programs to stem over-prescription of antibiotics.
While the CDC has no regulatory authority, the government's
Medicare and Medicaid health insurance programs require all
participating hospitals to develop a stewardship strategy within
three years. Failure to do so would disqualify them from the
health plans.
In January, President Barack Obama's administration proposed
doubling the government's spending on tackling antibiotic
resistance to $1.2 billion. Obama said on Friday that the new
superbug plan "spells out exactly where the money would go."
TALL ORDER
The president's plan for the CDC calls for a 60 percent
reduction in CRE infections by the end of this decade and
halving infections caused by clostridium difficile, a deadly
diarrheal bug, as well as life threatening bloodstream
infections caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
or MRSA.
The agency also wants to address the over prescribing and
overuse of antibiotics, which allow microbes to develop
resistance to drugs, in a more organized way.
Many states, however, do not collect data on drug-resistant
infections. A 2013 poll by the Association of State and
Territorial Health Officials found that just half of 34 states
that responded collected surveillance data related to
antimicrobial resistance. Only 12 percent received state funding
to do so. As part of his budget request for 2016, Frieden wants
to support surveillance programs in each state.
CDC also wants to encourage more hospitals and health
systems to feed data on antibiotic prescription patterns to its
national database.
The CDC collects data from 5,000 U.S. hospitals on
drug-resistant infections, but only 70 use a program that feeds
their data on prescriptions to the agency, said Dan Pollock,
chief of the CDC's surveillance branch. The agency wants to help
more hospitals connect with the national database.
"We've got a long way to go," Pollock said.
CULTURAL RESISTANCE
More than half of all hospitalized patients will get an
antibiotic at some point during their stay, but studies have
shown that 30 to 50 percent of antibiotics prescribed in
hospitals are unnecessary or incorrect, contributing to
antibiotic resistance.
Recognizing that much of the misuse of antibiotics occurs
outside of hospitals, the White House plan gives doctors who
take part in Medicare or Medicaid three years to start reporting
their antibiotics prescriptions, with financial incentives and
penalties attached.
Turning that tide can take significant resources and meet
with resistance from doctors, experts said.
"It's not a simple thing to do," said Dr. B. Joseph
Guglielmo, dean of the school of pharmacy at the University of
California, San Francisco. Patients often see antibiotics as an
essential part of their treatment and doctors weigh that against
potential harm they may cause in the future.
California already requires hospitals to have programs that
typically include continuous review of what antibiotics each
patient is receiving and designate experts consulting with the
primary care team about whether they can be discontinued.
Making such programs part of national health insurance
requirements will encourage others to follow, said Dr. Kavita
Trivedi of Stanford University School of Medicine and a
spokeswoman for the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of
America.
"You can be sure that if (Medicare) requires it, hospitals
will find a way to fund antibiotic stewardship programs, just as
those in California did."
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Tomasz Janowski)