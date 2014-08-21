By David Beasley
ATLANTA
ATLANTA Aug 21 Fewer U.S. teenagers are using
sunscreen, even as skin cancer rates increase, a study found.
The percentage of high school students using sunscreen
dropped from 67.7 percent in 2001 to 56.1 percent in 2011,
according to the study by researchers at William Paterson
University in New Jersey and published Thursday in the
publication Preventing Chronic Disease.
The study analyzed survey data from high school students
collected for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's
Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System.
The drop in sunscreen use occurred as melanoma, the most
dangerous form of skin cancer, increased 1.6 percent annually
among men from 2001 to 2010 and 1.4 percent among women, the
study said.
"It's alarming," said Corey Basch, assistant professor of
public heath at William Paterson and one of the study's authors.
"Given that the rates of skin cancer and melanoma are going up,
we would have liked to have seen sun protection measures also
going up."
The CDC recommends using sunscreen and avoiding tanning beds
to avoid developing skin cancer.
Avoiding over-exposure to the sun is particularly important
during childhood and adolescence, the study said.
The findings point to the need for a greater push to inform
teenagers on the dangers of sun exposure, said Basch.
"What we really need is to change the mindset that having
this artificially tanned skin is attractive," she said.
In Australia, a massive public information campaign called
"Slip Slop Slap" included handing out free sunscreen at beaches
and was effective in increasing sun protection, Basch said.
Television ads showed beachgoers wearing hats and shirts.
"Over time, it really transformed how people envisioned a
beach day," Basch said. "It was no longer just frying yourself,
so to speak, on a beach in a string bikini."
While the use of sunscreen by teenagers is dropping in the
United States, so is the use of indoor tanning devices, the
study said.
From 2009 to 2011, the percentage of respondents using
tanning devices dropped from 15.6 percent to 13.3 percent, the
study said. However, the decrease was so small that it is not
considered significant, Basch said.
