ATLANTA Oct 2 The percentage of U.S. high
school students who drink and drive has dropped by more than
half in two decades, in part due to tougher laws against driving
under the influence of alcohol, federal health officials said on
Tuesday.
In 2011, 10.3 percent of high school students 16 and older
reported drinking and driving in the previous 30 days, compared
to 22.3 percent in 1991, according to a new Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention study.
The CDC credited the nearly 54 percent decline to stricter
laws against drunken driving and restrictions on teen driving
privileges, such as limits on the hours teenagers may legally
drive at night.
"We've seen really good progress," CDC Director Thomas
Frieden told reporters. "We're moving in the right direction,
but we need to keep up the momentum."
Despite the decrease, nearly 1 million high school students
consumed alcohol before driving last year, the report showed.
Drinking and driving among teens is a factor in more than
800 deaths annually, and car crashes remain the leading cause of
death among teens aged 16-19, the CDC said.
For the report, the CDC analyzed risk behavior data
collected from thousands of high school students through
national surveys and from 41 states.
In 2011, the percentage of students who reported drinking
and driving in the previous 30 days ranged from a low of 4.6
percent in Utah to a high of 14.5 percent in North Dakota.
Male students aged 18 and older were the most likely to
drink and drive and 16-year-old female students were the least
likely, the CDC said. Eighty-five percent of high school
students who reported drinking and driving in the prior month
also admitted binge drinking, defined as having five or more
drinks during a short time period.
The CDC said another factor in the decline of teen drinking
and driving was that high school students increasingly were
driving less, possibly because of higher gasoline prices and a
slowdown in the economy.
From 2000-2010, the percentage of high school seniors who
did not drive during an average week jumped by almost a third
from 15 percent to 22 percent, the health agency said.
Frieden said parents were vital in ensuring that rates of
teen drinking and driving continue to decrease.
"Children see how their parents drive from a young age and
model that behavior," he said. "Parents are a key part of the
equation here."
