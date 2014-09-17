Sept 17 Testosterone replacement therapies should be reserved for men with specific medical conditions that impair function of the testicles, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so. The panel also recommended companies be required to conduct additional studies to assess cardiovascular risk in patients with age-related low testosterone. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jim Loney)