Sept 17 Testosterone replacement therapies
should be reserved for men with specific medical conditions that
impair function of the testicles, an advisory panel to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so. The panel also recommended
companies be required to conduct additional studies to assess
cardiovascular risk in patients with age-related low
testosterone.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jim Loney)