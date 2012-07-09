AUSTIN, Texas, July 9 Texas Governor Rick Perry
said on Monday his state will not implement a Medicaid expansion
or health insurance exchange, two provisions of the federal
healthcare law upheld last month by the U.S. Supreme Court.
"I will not be party to socializing healthcare and
bankrupting my state in direct contradiction to our Constitution
and our founding principles of limited government," Perry said
in a statement.
"I stand proudly with the growing chorus of governors who
reject the Obamacare power grab. Neither a 'state' exchange nor
the expansion of Medicaid under this program would result in
better 'patient protection' or in more 'affordable care,'" Perry
said. "They would only make Texas a mere appendage of the
federal government when it comes to health care."
Some other states with Republican governors, including
Wisconsin, Louisiana and Florida, also have said they would say
no to the two provisions, wi th the hope that November elections
will res ult in Rep ublicans winning the White House and enough
seats in Congress to repeal the law.
If any states do not create insurance exchanges, the federal
government plans t o set them up. T he exchanges are intended to
extend health coverage to an additional 16 million people, while
the Medicaid expansion would broaden eligibility requirements to
cover another 16 million people.