By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas, July 9 Governor Rick Perry said
on Monday Texas will not implement an expansion of the Medicaid
program or create a health insurance exchange, placing the state
with the highest percentage of people without insurance outside
key parts of President Barack Obama's signature law.
The announcement makes Texas the most populous state that
has rejected the provisions. Some 6.2 million people are without
health insurance in Texas, or 24.6 percent of the state
population, the highest percentage in the nation. California has
more people without insurance but a lower percentage.
Perry joined fellow Republican governors of Florida, South
Carolina, Wisconsin, Mississippi and Louisiana in rejecting the
two provisions of the law, according to americanhealthline.com.
They hope that November elections will result in Republicans
winning the White House and enough seats in Congress to repeal
the law.
"I will not be party to socializing healthcare and
bankrupting my state in direct contradiction to our Constitution
and our founding principles of limited government," Perry said
in a statement.
He sent a letter on Monday to U.S. Health and Human Services
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius asking her to relay the message to
Obama that Perry opposes the provisions "because both represent
brazen intrusions into the sovereignty of our state."
"I stand proudly with the growing chorus of governors who
reject the Obamacare power grab. Neither a 'state' exchange nor
the expansion of Medicaid under this program would result in
better 'patient protection' or in more 'affordable care,'" said
Perry, who dropped out of the Republican presidential race in
January. "They would only make Texas a mere appendage of the
federal government when it comes to health care."
Sebelius spokesman Keith Maley said the department "will
continue to work with states to ensure they have the flexibility
and resources they need to implement" the law known formally as
the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
Perry, the longest-serving governor in Texas history, is a
frequent critic of the Obama administration and the author of a
book on states' rights called "Fed Up! Our Fight to Save America
From Washington." Perry in 2009 rejected federal funding for
unemployment benefits because accepting it would have required
Texas to expand the number of people entitled to draw the
benefits.
CALLS MEDICAID A FAILURE
Texas was one of 26 states that challenged in court the 2010
health law.
If any states resisting the healthcare plan do not create
insurance exchanges, the federal government plans to set them
up. The exchanges are intended to extend health coverage to an
additional 16 million people, while the Medicaid expansion would
broaden eligibility requirements to cover another 16 million
people.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month upheld the law's
individual mandate, which demands everyone who can afford to buy
health insurance does so or face a fine, as constitutional.
But the court said Congress went too far in the part of the
law that requires states to expand Medicaid, the federal-state
health insurance program for low-income people. The court said
the federal government may not take away Medicaid dollars from
states that do not comply with the expansion.
On Fox News on Monday, Perry said Medicaid is a failure.
"To expand this program is like adding a thousand people to
the Titanic," Perry said. "You don't expand a program that is
not working already. If the federal government were serious
about finding solutions, what they would do is block-grant those
dollars back to the states, so states could find more efficient
ways to deliver healthcare."
Anne Dunkelberg, associate director of the Center for Public
Policy Priorities, an Austin group that advocates for low- and
middle-income Texans, said the Medicaid expansion would extend
health coverage to as many as 2 million uninsured Texans.
"Failing to expand Medicaid would squander the opportunity
to pump tens of billions of dollars into our state economy and
leave as many as 1.5 to 2 million of struggling Texans out in
the cold without insurance coverage," she said in a statement.
Texas Democratic Party spokeswoman Rebecca Acuna called
Perry's decision on Medicaid "cruel and negligent."
"Rick Perry's Texas solution is to let Texans stay ill and
uninsured," Acuna said in a statement.