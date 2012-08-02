By Salimah Ebrahim
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 2 While more Americans than ever
before are quitting their cigarette habit, a growing number are
also turning to large cigars and pipes, suggesting that gains in
curbing tobacco consumption may be more elusive than previously
thought.
The findings were outlined in a report released on Thursday
by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall
consumption of smoked tobacco products declined 27.5 percent
between 2000 and 2011, but use of noncigarette smoked tobacco
products increased by a whopping 123 percent in that same time.
One major culprit for the trend is likely price,
particularly in the latter part of the decade as Americans
grappled with a weak economy and high unemployment.
In 2009, a federal excise tax was enacted and as a result,
pipe tobacco, loose tobacco and cigars were taxed at a
significantly lower rate than cigarettes. Responses by the
tobacco industry to the tax and resulting price shifts have
further compounded the problem, according to the CDC.
"Cigarette-like (tobacco products), formerly thought of as
small cigars, have been modified slightly by the manufacturers
.... so that they can be taxed at the lower rate," said Terry
Pechacek, CDC's Associate director of science, and an author on
the report.
As a result, such small cigars which resemble cigarettes are
far cheaper, selling for about $1.40 per pack versus $5,
Pechacek said. Younger consumers in particular are responding to
the shift in pricing and consumption patterns.
"The rise in cigar smoking, which other studies show is a
growing problem among youth and young adults, is cause for
alarm," said Tim McAfee, director of CDC's Office on Smoking and
Health.
McAfee cited a recent report from the U.S. surgeon general,
which showed that nearly all smokers start before they are 26
years old, making young consumers the most important target for
stopping the epidemic.
The CDC said tobacco use remains the leading cause of
preventable death and disease in the United States, killing
nearly half a million Americans each year.
Health issues linked to smoking include heart and lung
disease, several types of cancer, reproductive effects and other
chronic diseases, costing the taxpayer $193 billion annually in
direct health care expenses.