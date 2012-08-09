By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Aug 9 The once-rapid decline in tobacco
use among U.S. young people has slowed as cash-strapped states
slash funding for anti-smoking campaigns, a federal study
released on Thursday showed.
From 2009 to 2011, the percentage of high school students
using tobacco dropped only slightly, to 23.2 percent from 23.9
percent, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
said.
The decline was greater among middle school students,
dropping to 7.1 percent from 8.2 percent, the CDC said.
Neither reduction was statistically significant, Dr Tim
McAfee, director of the CDC's office on Smoking and Health, told
Reuters.
The report analyzed survey results from 18,866 students.
Most U.S. middle school and high school students are ages 11 to
18.
Youth tobacco use saw double-digit drops starting in the
late 1990s as states ramped up anti-smoking campaigns that were
aided by funds obtained in settlements of lawsuits against
tobacco companies. From 1998 to 2003, young people's tobacco use
dropped 40 percent, the CDC said.
But with states struggling with the economic downturn,
funding for anti-tobacco campaigns has been drastically reduced
or eliminated. Those cuts could explain why "current declines
are occurring much more slowly," the CDC said in a statement.
"Fully funding and implementing comprehensive
tobacco-control programs might have further impact on preventing
and reducing tobacco use among youths," the agency said.
Anti-smoking campaigns were a "relatively easy target" for
state budget cuts, McAfee said.
He called cuts to anti-tobacco programs "penny wise and
pound foolish," since in the long term, states save money on
healthcare costs by reducing tobacco use.
Ken Garcia, a spokesman for tobacco company Altria Group Inc
, said states had "billions upon billions" in revenue from
tobacco but chose to use much of it for purposes other than
preventing youth tobacco use.
States have used tobacco-settlement money to fill holes
elsewhere in their budgets.
Despite a slight drop in cigarette smoking by students in
high school, there was a sharp increase in the percentage of
black students who smoked cigars, to 11.1 percent from 7.1
percent.