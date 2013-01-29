By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Jan 29 The flu isn't the only illness
adults should be immunized against, U.S. health officials said
on Tuesday, as a new study found current adult vaccination rates
in the country "unacceptably low."
The report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC) concluded that a "substantial increase" in adult
vaccinations is needed to prevent diseases including pneumonia,
tetanus, diphtheria, hepatitis, shingles and whooping cough.
"Far too few adults are getting vaccinated against these
important diseases, and we need to do more," said Dr. Howard
Koh, an assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services.
In 2011, there were 37,000 cases of invasive pneumonia in
the United States, and most of the 4,000 people who died from
the illness were over the age of 50, Koh said.
The CDC, a federal agency, recommends that older patients at
risk for pneumonia receive vaccinations for the disease, he
said.
Adults who don't get vaccinated can put others, including
children, at risk, Koh said. In 2012, 9,300 adults were
diagnosed with whooping cough out of a total of 42,000 cases.
"When the source is identified, four out of five babies who
got whooping cough caught it from someone in the home, a parent,
sister, brother, grandparent or babysitter," he said. "These are
just examples of why adult vaccines are critical to the public
health of our country."
Some vaccines, such as flu shots, are recommended for all
adults, the CDC said. Others are suggested based on a patient's
age and overall health.
"We are encouraging all adults to talk with their health
care providers about which vaccines are appropriate for them,"
Koh said.
(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins,
Cynthia Johnston and Andrew Hay)