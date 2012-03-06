By Genevra Pittman
| NEW YORK, March 6
NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters Health) - U.S. veterans of
the Iraq and Afghanistan wars who are treated for pain are more
likely to get very strong painkillers if they also have mental
health problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder,
according to a new study.
That's worrisome, researchers said, because some people who
take opioids -- which include OxyContin and Vicodin -- abuse the
drugs or overdose on them, and those who already have mental
troubles may be most at risk.
"There's really been a culture of, 'Let's get rid of pain,'
and I think unfortunately that pendulum may have swung too far,"
said Dr. Karen Seal, from the University of California, San
Francisco and the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center,
the study's lead author. The research was reported Tuesday in
the Journal of the American Medical Association.
"What we need to do now is really individually assess
patients and talk to patients about what we know of the risks of
opiates, especially in those with mental health problems," she
told Reuters Health.
She and her colleagues analyzed data from about 141,000 war
veterans who were treated for pain at a VA medical center
between 2005 and 2010, some of whom also had been diagnosed with
a mental health disorder. Out of all patients, close to 16,000
were prescribed at least a three-week course of opioids.
The researchers found that while less than 7 percent of
veterans without any mental health problems were prescribed the
powerful painkillers, close to 12 percent with a diagnosis such
as depression or anxiety were given opioids, and almost 18
percent with PTSD got a prescription.
Prescriptions for the powerful painkillers have been on the
rise not just among veterans, but among the wider U.S.
population as well.
Deaths from prescription drug overdose have tripled in the
past 20 years, with 14,800 people killed by an overdose in 2008
-- more than from heroin and cocaine combined, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Seal said that instead of taking opioids, some patients with
pain and mental health problems may do just as well, or even
better, with talk therapy, physical therapy and
anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen.
"One of the things that we're trying to do is, if it appears
that there may be a risk for unsafe use of opioids, to really
bring that up honestly with the patients, and suggest that there
may be other alternatives," Seal said. "It's important to be
open to alternative ways of treating pain."
MORE PRONE TO INJURY AND OVERDOSE
More than one-third of veterans with both PTSD and a drug
use disorder who had pain were prescribed opioids.
Veterans with PTSD were also more likely than others to be
prescribed multiple opioid drugs at a time, to get higher doses
of the drugs and to receive early refills, Seal and her
colleagues wrote.
And those treated with opioids were more than twice as
likely as veterans not prescribed the painkillers to suffer an
injury, overdose on drugs or alcohol or intentionally hurt
themselves.
The study "further draws attention to the challenges of
meeting the pain care needs of veterans with chronic pain and
mental health conditions, particularly post-traumatic stress
disorder," said Robert Kerns, the National Program Director for
Pain Management at the Veterans Health Administration and a
psychologist at Yale University in New Haven.
Kerns, who was not involved in the new study, agreed that
it's important to develop other approaches for managing pain.
"It's still widely accepted that opioids may have a role in
the management of chronic non-cancer pain, even in persons with
mental health conditions," he told Reuters Health. But, "they
need to be used responsibly and safely."