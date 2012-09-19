(Adds figures from prior years)
Sept 19 The number of U.S. cases of West Nile
virus rose by 19 percent in the latest week, slowing slightly
from its earlier pace but still putting this year on track to be
the worst outbreak since 2003, government figures showed on
Wednesday.
So far this year, 3,142 cases have been reported to federal
health officials as of Sept. 18, up from 2,636 reported the week
before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in
its weekly update of outbreak data.
While still a sharp rise, the rate has slowed somewhat.
Earlier this month, the number of cases jumped by more than 30
percent in one week. CDC officials have said they believe the
peak for new infection was likely in August, and recent spike
were the result of the lag time between infection and states
reporting cases.
Almost 40 percent of all cases have been reported in Texas.
Other states with large number of cases include Mississippi,
Michigan, South Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and California.
A total of 134 people have now died from the disease,
compared with 118 reported one week ago.
Of the cases reported to the CDC this year, just over half
are the severe neuroinvasive form of the disease, which can lead
to meningitis and encephalitis.
The milder form of the disease causes flu-like symptoms and
is rarely lethal. The disease is thought to have originated in
Africa and was first detected in New York City in 1999.
West Nile outbreaks tend to be unpredictable. Hot
temperatures, rainfall amounts and ecological factors such as
the bird and mosquito populations have to align just right to
trigger an outbreak like the one this year.
The CDC said the number of cases this year is the highest
reported to federal health officials through the third week in
September since 2003, the year with the most cases.
(Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Doina Chiacu)