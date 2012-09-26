(Adds details)
Sept 26 More than 400 new U.S. cases of West
Nile virus emerged in the last week, in an outbreak that remains
the second worst on record but has begun to show signs of
slowing.
So far this year, 3,545 cases have been reported to federal
health officials as of Sept. 25, up from 3,142 reported the week
before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
said in its weekly update of outbreak data.
That marked a rise of nearly 13 percent, down considerably
from a 30 percent weekly jump witnessed earlier this month.
About 38 percent of all cases have been reported in Texas.
Other states with large number of cases include Mississippi,
Michigan, South Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and California.
A total of 147 people have died from the disease, compared
with 134 reported one week ago. Just over half of the cases
reported to the CDC this year have been of the severe
neuroinvasive form of the disease, which can lead to meningitis
and encephalitis.
The milder form of the disease causes flu-like symptoms and
is rarely lethal.
Experts believe the disease originated in Africa and was
first detected in New York City in 1999. Outbreaks tend to be
unpredictable. Hot temperatures, rainfall amounts and ecological
factors such as bird and mosquito populations have to align just
right to trigger an outbreak such as the one this year.
The CDC said the number of cases this year is the highest
reported to federal health officials through the last week in
September since 2003, the year with the most cases.
