Oct 3 The outbreak of West Nile virus that has
hit Texas and other states remains on pace to make 2012 the
second-worst year on record for the disease in the United
States, with another 424 cases and 16 deaths reported last week,
government figures showed on Wednesday.
So far this year, 3,969 cases of the mosquito-borne illness
have been reported to federal health officials as of Oct. 2, up
from 3,545 reported the week before, the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its weekly update of
outbreak data.
The pace of new cases has slowed since late summer, but the
total cases reported by the first week in October is still the
highest since a record-setting outbreak in 2003, when there were
9,862 cases for the full year.
Outbreaks tend to be unpredictable. Hot temperatures,
rainfall amounts and ecological factors such as bird and
mosquito populations have to align just right to trigger an
outbreak such as the one this year.
A total of 163 people have died from the disease, compared
with 147 one week ago. Just over half of the cases reported to
the CDC this year have been of the severe neuroinvasive form of
the disease, which can lead to meningitis and encephalitis.
The milder form of the disease causes flu-like symptoms and
is rarely lethal.
Almost 70 percent of the cases have been reported in eight
states: Texas, Mississippi, Michigan, South Dakota, Louisiana,
Oklahoma, Illinois and California.
(Reporting by Paul Thomasch)