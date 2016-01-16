Jan 16 A baby born with brain damage at a
hospital in Oahu, Hawaii, has been confirmed to have been
infected by the Zika virus, that state's department of health
said, in what appears to be the first U.S. case of the
mosquito-borne virus.
The Hawaii State Department of Health said in a written
statement that the mother was believed to have had a Zika
infection while living in Brazil in May 2015 and that the baby
was likely infected in the womb.
"We are saddened by the events that have affected this
mother and her newborn," Dr. Sarah Park, Hawaii state
epidemiologist, said in the statement.
On Friday U.S. health officials issued a travel warning for
14 countries and territories in the Caribbean and Latin America
where infection with Zika is a risk.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in
particular cautioned pregnant women not to travel to those areas
as Zika has been linked to serious birth defects. (www.cdc.gov/zika/index.html)
The travel alert applies to Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador,
French Guiana, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Martinique, Mexico,
Panama, Paraguay, Suriname, Venezuela, and the U.S. Commonwealth
of Puerto Rico.
It also includes advice that women who are trying to become
pregnant should consult with their doctor before traveling to
those areas.
In the Hawaii case, a doctor recognized the possibility of a
Zika infection in the newborn baby and alerted state officials,
the health department said. The infection was confirmed by a
laboratory test conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention.
The Hawaii health department said it sent a medical advisory
about the infection to doctors across the state but emphasized
that neither the mother nor baby were infectious.
Zika virus is transmitted by Aedes species mosquitoes, which
also spread dengue and chikungunya viruses and are common in
Texas, Florida and elsewhere in the United States.
The virus is usually a mild illness with fever, rash and
joint pain. There is no preventive vaccine or treatment,
according to the CDC.
