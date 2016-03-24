BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
WASHINGTON, March 24 Federally subsidized health insurance coverage provided under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act will cost the U.S. government a net $660 billion in 2016, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday.
The CBO lowered its estimate for the net cost of insurance coverage provisions for 2016-19 by $157 billion or 25 percent from the projection it issued in 2010, just before the law known as Obamacare was enacted. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering